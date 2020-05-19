OWOSSO — Changes to the city’s personnel manual were approved by a virtual city council meeting Monday amid a discussion about which groups should be protected against workplace harassment.
Part of the motion directed city Human Resources Director Jessica Unangst to identify the appropriate terms for “gender identity” and “sexual orientation” in order to possibly include them as protected groups.
“I feel like it would be nice that our policy reflected those two groups,” council member Janae Fear said.
Council approved adding gender, genetic information, pregnancy and military status to the list, as proposed by city staff. The current list also includes races, color, religion, national origin, age and disability. The list does not include gender identity or sexual orientation.
Unangst said her office followed the guidelines for protected groups provided by the state and federal governments.
Council member Nick Pidek said he wasn’t sure about the correct terminology, but would support adding the two groups suggested by Fear.
Mayor Chris Eveleth said a possible statewide ballot initiative in November, the Michigan LGBTQ Nondiscrimination in States Civil Rights Act Initiative, if approved, might aid the city in amending the list of protected groups.
Eveleth suggested waiting until after the election, when city officials plan to consider more changes to the manual.
The main purpose Monday was to amend the manual to reflect the city’s recent switch from its own employees retirement program to the Michigan Employees’ Retirement System, City Manager Nathan Henne said.
Some council members also questioned striking a section about under-performance management and compensation programs on the basis that “(pay) increases are not tied to performance reviews at the City.”
Fear and Pidek said they would consider tying performance reviews to pay raises. Council member Lori Bailey said she would prefer a more informal, goal-setting process.
Unangst said typically raises are not tied to performance reviews in municipal governments. Raises are negotiated with employee unions and given across the board. She said new city employees receive reviews after six months and one year.
“We have the ability to go above and beyond standard practice if we want to,” Pidek said.
City Manager Nathan Henne said any change to the performance review process would have to be approved by the unions. Union and non-union employees should be treated equally, he said.
Other approved manual changes relate to the definition of part-time and full-time employees, direct deposit, vacation time, adding Martin Luther King Day and striking birthdays as paid holidays, striking residency requirements to be a city employee and adding casual Fridays.
