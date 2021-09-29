Trial in 2019 Owosso murder delayed yet again

CORUNNA — An Owosso woman’s murder trial is on hold once again until the state Court of Appeals rules on whether her alleged confession is admissible as evidence.
Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart Tuesday granted a defense motion for a stay until the appeals court rules on whether or not Jennifer Monroe’s alleged statements following the death of Kevin Parker in 2019 can be used in court.
Monroe, 40, has been held in the Shiawassee County Jail since her arrest on murder charges. Her case has been delayed numerous times due to the COVID-19 pandemic halting jury trials in Shiawassee County.
She previously was represented by the Public Defender’s Office, but now is represented by Flint-based attorney Steve Ellis. Ellis filed several motions, including a request for a stay in proceedings.
The Public Defender’s Office previously filed an appeal challenging the trial judge’s decisions on specific issues, in this situation the statements.
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner did not object to the appeal or delay. He noted Parker’s family was in attendance Tuesday, he had spoken with them. He said he didn’t want to proceed to trial if the court of appeals ruled the statements were inadmissible and a new trial would be necessary.
Stewart granted Ellis’ motion for a stay. It is not known when the court of appeals will make a decision on the interlocutory appeal.
Ellis also filed a motion to disqualify attorney Matt McKone, who agreed to serve as an assistant prosecutor in Monroe’s case and trial, citing a potential conflict of interest due to prior work with the Public Defender’s Office, as well as the fact former assistant public defender John Ryan is now working with McKone’s office and could have knowledge of Monroe’s case.
Stewart declined the request to disqualify, but did order McKone and Ryan to submit affidavits in the case regarding any potential knowledge by either of Monroe’s case.
Finally, Ellis submitted a motion to admit expert testimony from a domestic violence expert at trial, which Stewart granted.
Stewart previously ruled Monroe’s statements to hospital staff may be used as evidence at trial unless defense attorneys filed an additional motion. Her medical records will not be admissible.
According to Owosso police, officers were dispatched to a home in the 300 block of North Dewey Street in December 2019 to investigate a potential murder/suicide. When police arrived, they found Parker’s body. A medical examiner later estimated Parker had been dead for several days. Parker had been stabbed five times.
Owosso police detectives said in a search warrant application that Monroe had a wound to her throat and “admitted that the wounds she had were self-inflicted, and that she stabbed Kevin Parker causing his injuries, and stayed a day or two with him until getting her own injuries.”
Monroe, documents state, left several notes stating that when police arrived, the residence would be a “murder-suicide” scene.
Police noted in documents that Parker was supposed to be barred from being at Monroe’s residence because of a no-contact order that had been filed after he was charged by prosecutors with domestic violence for an incident that involved Monroe several weeks prior to his death.
When Monroe was charged with Parker’s murder, her defense attorneys filed notice they would present an insanity defense. After a psychiatric evaluation, they withdrew that notice. The results of Monroe’s evaluation have not been made public, but she was deemed competent to stand trial in February 2020.
Monroe was also sued by Parker’s estate several weeks after his death. According to the lawsuit, Parker’s estate was seeking at least $25,000 in damages and for Monroe to pay for the costs of Parker’s funeral services, which totaled $16,800. Online circuit court records indicate the suit was settled by default judgment, but does not include any further information.
