Man who collected child porn photos sent to prison

CORUNNA — An Owosso man who collected child pornography “like baseball cards” was sentenced Friday to prison by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart.
Frederick Aldrich, 55, was consecutively sentenced to a minimum of nine years, four months in prison on two felony counts of possession of child sexually abusive materials, and one count of using a computer to commit a crime. He was credited with 81 days served, and ordered to pay court costs and fines.
Stewart told Aldrich before handing down sentence that while he may not have produced the more than 20,000 explicit images he viewed, he downloaded and then uploaded of them, creating a demand for those who do.
He also pointed out Aldrich admitted to police investigators that he called himself “Pedophile Dundee.”
“What matters is the damage done to these children,” Stewart said. “These children were abused … the court takes note of your statements to police officers. You took a video and identified yourself as ‘Pedophile Dundee.’ You also told investigators that you are a collector of child pornography and likened it to collecting baseball cards. ‘Depravity’ is not a word the court employs lightly. But it never seemed more fitting than when used in this case.”
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner called Aldrich a “very sick individual” who possessed thousands of child porn images.
“What he did deeply offends the people and, I’m sure, the court as well,” Koerner said. “What about the children who were sexually assaulted that he possessed. Not just one or two … those children were victimized and when he distributed them again, they were re-victimized. All these children appear to be under the age of 10. By his own admission, he collects CSAM like baseball cards, like it’s nothing.”
Aldrich, in a short statement, admitted to “terrible” choices.
“I apologize for what I’ve done, for re-victimizing children,” Aldrich said. “By viewing, uploading to the internet .. I made terrible choices, terrible decisions in my life. That’s why I’m here.”
Defense attorney Patrick Allen suggested that because Aldrich has no prior criminal history he should receive leniency.
“Computers can be used for great stuff and terrible stuff,” Allen said. “(Aldrich) opted to use it for some terrible things. I would point out the crime that was committed in his own house, in the seclusion of his own home. He’s been a productive member of society, paid taxes and worked. I would ask the court to focus more on rehabilitation. He’s going to have to live with it for the rest of his life.”
Aldrich was arrested in August 2020 following an investigation by the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes unit.
Court records show Aldrich was arraigned Aug. 19, 2020, before 66th District Court Judge Ward Clarkson; he pleaded not guilty.
As part of a plea agreement, one additional count of using a computer to commit a crime was dismissed by prosecutors.
Aldrich posted a $20,000 cash/surety bond Aug. 21, 2020, according to court records.
Circuit court records indicate his bond was revoked following a September plea hearing, and he has been lodged in the Shiawassee County Jail while awaiting sentencing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.