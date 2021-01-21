OWOSSO — The Public Safety Department this week warned city residents to never leave their car running to warm up while unattended.
“With the cold weather settling in, the Owosso Police Department would like to remind drivers to not leave their car running, unattended,” the police said in a Facebook post. “This is a reminder to everyone that when the cold weather hits, so do car thieves.”
According to the post Wednesday, “in the last 24 hours, the Owosso Police Department has investigated three stolen auto cases, two were left running with the keys inside the vehicle.
“You are putting your car at risk of being stolen by leaving it running with the key in the ignition,” the department said in the post.
The department said people can take several steps to avoid car theft.
n Lock the doors. Use a second key to be able to lock the car after starting it.
n Get a remote starter. Remote starters are the safest — and only legal way — to keep a car running while unattended.
n Stay with the car. It’s better to be cold for a few minutes in your car while it warms up than to be left in the cold when a thief drives it away.
