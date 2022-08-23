Owosso man continues ‘uphill battle’ to get his life back

BOB NEIL

OVID — Ever since he was attacked by two men in Lansing in January 2018 and left for dead in a snowbank, Bob Neil said reclaiming his life has been an “uphill battle,” but he isn’t giving up.

“I’m really at a loss right now,” Neil said Monday. He added even after the assault that left him with a fractured skull, numerous broken bones and in a medically-induced coma at Sparrow Hospital, things managed to get worse before they got better.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.