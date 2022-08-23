Owosso man continues ‘uphill battle’ to get his life back

OVID — Ever since he was attacked by two men in Lansing in January 2018 and left for dead in a snowbank, Bob Neil said reclaiming his life has been an “uphill battle,” but he isn’t giving up.
“I’m really at a loss right now,” Neil said Monday. He added even after the assault that left him with a fractured skull, numerous broken bones and in a medically-induced coma at Sparrow Hospital, things managed to get worse before they got better.
Neil was attacked by two individuals with bats outside a bar, and the two men then robbed him. Both of those men are now serving prison sentences. One of them was a minor at the time of the attack and is currently incarcerated. The other man committed a similar crime while out on bond, robbed a gas station and failed to show up for his original sentencing. One got two years, and the other received a five-year sentence.
After Neil was medically induced into a coma, a guardianship company (Mid-Michigan Guardianship Services) sold his personal belongings, his vehicle, photography business equipment, stopped paying various bills and listed his home for sale.
Neil was placed in a rehabilitation center in Dimondale — which he calls a “warehouse of death” — by the guardianship company, where he slowly began to recover. However, Neil said the guardianship company methodically emptied his bank accounts. He also said that the guardianship company attempted to sell his house to allegedly cover about $500,000 in medical bills from Sparrow, but Neil said that his insurance company had paid the entire bill.
Neil said his cellphone ended up in police custody and without his phone he had no phone numbers or way to contact friends who wondered what happened to him.
Eventually, Neil’s guardianship was terminated thanks to help of friend Dave Houser, who became his guardian. But all of Neil’s photography equipment had been taken and sold — in some cases for a fraction of its actual value — along with everything else he owned.
His studio in downtown Owosso had been ransacked, with anything valuable being taken. Anything that would not have likely sold at auction was left in the studio. Neil has had difficulty getting access to his former studio to remove any of his remaining property.
He attempted to get a key from another business in the building his studio was located in, but was repeatedly refused entry.
Neil now has a car again and is attempting to get a photography business off the ground. He has gained most of the weight back that he lost during his ordeal.
He has been unable to retain an attorney to file a civil suit, since in Michigan the statute of limitations to file a civil lawsuit is three years.
Neil also said someone — he doesn’t know who — who knows one of his attackers came to his home and attempted to intimidate him and prevent him from giving a victim’s impact statement at the man’s sentencing.
Since Neil has a traumatic brain injury (TBI), he is unable to purchase a firearm for home protection.
He did manage to scare the man away by pointing a laser pointer at his forehead. Neil said that police did not respond until the following day after being called.
Despite everything, Neil said he won’t quit, and is ready to move forward no matter where life takes him.
“It’s kind of like putting together a puzzle,” Neil said. “I’m putting pieces back together with what I have, and trying to find the other pieces to do it. It’s been hard. I’m not going to quit. I look at it this way: Late to bed, early to rise, fight like hell and advertise.”
