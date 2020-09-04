CORUNNA — An Owosso woman who was already sentenced to prison for violating felony probation by swinging a makeshift machete at her father pleaded guilty to an additional felony domestic violence charge Thursday morning in 35th Circuit Court.
Jennifer McInerney, 46, was sentenced by Judge Matthew Stewart June 23 to one year, five months to 10 years in prison for several violations of probation. She is currently lodged at the Shiawassee County Jail awaiting transfer to the Michigan Department of Corrections to serve that sentence.
However, after McInerney swung the machete at her father, prosecutors charged her with felony domestic violence-third offense.
Thursday, McInerney described the incident: “I raised a makeshift machete and threatened my father with it. It was made out of metal. We were in a heated argument.”
Stewart accepted McInerney’s plea, and set sentencing for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 8. He noted sentencing for the domestic violence will likely run concurrently with the pending sentence, and McInerney will be transferred to MDOC following that sentence date.
“This family needs peace and hopefully after this next sentence date, they will get that,” Stewart said.
McInerney was on probation for a 2019 illegal entry without owner’s conviction. She had moved in with her father, before eventually being charged with one count of misdemeanor domestic violence for assaulting him.
After that charge, a no-contact order was filed, and she was barred from contact with him.
She then violated the terms of probation numerous times by engaging in drinking, violent and assaultive behavior, and contacting her father by phone from the jail following the domestic violence charge, records indicate.
Additionally, during phone conversations in April and May with her father while she was incarcerated, McInerney made statements that she “would buy a gun and start shooting people,” and “get every kid addicted to dope.” She also called Stewart several obscene names and said, “if he’s not off the bench he could be murdered and (she) was surprised nobody has done so yet.”
McInerney has numerous prior misdemeanor convictions that date back to at least 2007, including illegal entry without owner’s permission, operating while intoxicated, disorderly person, drunk and disorderly, resisting/obstructing a police officer in the discharge of duty, and several minor traffic-related offenses.
