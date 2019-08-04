OWOSSO — After years of effort and approximately $106,000 in fundraising, the O-Zone Street Plaza, a skate park located at Grove Holman Park, is now a reality.
The park opened for use in late June and Saturday, city officials and dignitaries welcomed community members to the park’s grand opening, which featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony and free snow cones presented by the Owosso Masonic Lodge 81.
Parks and Recreation Chairman Michael Espich said the skate park has been a long time coming.
“A project of this magnitude comes with a price tag, and it’s a pretty hefty price tag at that, but that didn’t stop our community in trying to raise the money,” Espich said. “This has been a grassroots fundraiser all the way and I for one am very proud of this community.
“Owosso has always been a great town for fundraising, but for something like this, something so specific like a skatepark…for people to come out and raise that kind of money, it just says a lot about us,” Espich continued.
The project, led by the Owosso Parks and Recreation Commission, has been in the works since 2015, when commissioners decided to forgo renovations at the existing skate park along Gould Street and instead worked with area youth to design a new structure.
The commission initially centered its fundraising efforts around its Plunge for Parks initiative, founded in 2012, in which volunteers jumped, and even rode their bikes, into the frigid waters of Hopkins Lake during the winter. Roughly $25,000 was raised over a three-year period, which was not enough when considering building a new skate park, Espich said.
To acquire additional funds, the commission launched its first ever crowd-funding campaign in March 2018, and obtained approximately $50,000 in donations from residents, along with a $30,000 matching grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.
State Rep. Ben Frederick, R-Owosso, who was in attendance Saturday, noted the tenacity of the dedicated volunteers made the project come to life.
“The skate park kept coming up because the volunteers just would not that dream die, and looking at this now, there’s such a feeling of pride that Owosso can offer such specialized recreation,” Frederick said. “And my question to all of us is ‘What’s next? What’s next in the plans for the Owosso community?’ because we have such a wonderful diversity of recreational offerings that appeal to every audience, and I’m just so proud of the group that’s assembled here, the work that’s been done.”
The skate park is made of concrete and will be open year-round. Currently, the commission is working to obtain additional funds to renovate the old pool building at Grove Holman.
“We actually applied for a grant for the building with the DNR and we’ll know how that comes out in December,” Espich said. “That includes plans to completely revamp the building for restroom use, put a small concession stand in, a warming hut for winter, and then our plans are to bring another ice skating rink in here so that the park will be a four season park.”
Keith Perkins, a member of Owosso Masonic Lodge 81 which donated $10,000 in support of the project, said he’s happy to see kids enjoying the space.
“A lot of us grew up in the community. We wanted to have something for the kids to do because we didn’t have anything to do,” Perkins said. “We wanted to give back, it seemed like the right thing to do.”
Other campaigns led by the Parks and Recreation Commission have produced a splash pad, playscape and ice-skating rink in Bentley Park, and updates to Curwood Castle Park that include parking, sidewalks and lighting, and a disk golf course in Collamer Park.
