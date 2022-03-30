Fire crews extinguish blaze at Jackson Trucking in Owosso

OWOSSO — A fire Tuesday evening damaged Jackson Trucking after a semi inside the building caught fire, according to a social media post by the city of Owosso.
According to the post, Owosso City Fire was assisted by Corunna/Caledonia Fire Department on the 1100 block of Corunna Ave. The fire was quickly extinguished by fire personnel.
The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.
