OWOSSO — The city council Monday voted to purchase a home at 305 Genesee St. for back taxes with the goal of turning it over to Habitat for Humanity to use as a project site.
The council voted 6-0, Lori Bailey was absent, to purchase the home for $4,710.20 before the structure is placed into the annual tax auction.
“I’ve been trying to find a location for a Habitat house,” City Manager Nathan Henne told council. “The property is in tax foreclosure and we have the opportunity as a city to scoop it up before auction, or we could bid on it and we might get it cheaper.”
Henne noted, however, that with the current prices in the real estate market, he believed it would be less expensive for the city to simply pay the taxes owed and take possession before the tax auction.
“Habitat is confident they could use it as a project,” he added.
Council members Sue Osika and Nick Pidek both expressed optimism before the vote with Osika calling it “a great idea.”
Pidek said with infrastructure such as sewer and water already in place it’s better to rehab a house than to tear one down as people often do to create a larger yard for a home next door.
Once the city obtains the home, Henne said, he will have to negotiate a transfer to the Saginaw-Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity group. If an appropriate transfer can’t be worked out, he told council member Janae Fear, the city simply would have a home to sell.
Henne said the current owner no longer has the option to stop the tax sale by paying back taxes and would have to bid at auction to retain the home.
