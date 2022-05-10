Owosso library to close for repairs and renovation

OWOSSO —The Owosso branch of the Shiawassee District Library will temporarily close to the public beginning May 17 to for an “extensive renovation of the upper floor adult library,” a press release said.
Library users are encouraged to stock up on reading material to prepare for a few weeks without access to the Owosso branch. Patrons can also use the Durand branch. The library book return will remain available for returns and the library offers a variety of digital resources which may be accessed at mysdl.org.
The Owosso library, opened in 1914, last saw upgrades in the adult library 21 years ago with the addition of public internet computers and the current circulation desk, the press release said. The SDL board has contracted Library Design Associates, an interior design firm based in Plymouth, to design and renovate the space.
The new space “will enhance the beautiful historic architecture of the Carnegie library while providing an open and inviting atmosphere more suited to today’s library users,” the SDL said in a press release. Wood library shelving will be replaced with flexible steel cantilever shelving, along with new carpet, paint and window treatments. The oak tables will be refinished to match the new shelving, and seating “more appropriate to the style of the building” will be added. New shelves and a reorganization will allow natural light in from all sides.
“It was a difficult decision for the library to close its doors, even for a short period,” Library Director Kim White said. “But the scope and scale of this project required us to do so. This is a long-overdue investment in our historic building and we look forward to a beautiful end that will make for a better experience for library users.”
The renovation is being made possible by a generous, nearly $800,000 bequest from Helen Thome (1912-2005), an Owosso resident, as well as a librarian serving in Jackson, Saginaw, and Flint. The renovation will only use a portion of the bequest, which has grown over time into a much larger sum, leaving funds available for future improvements.
Painting and a portion of needed repairs are being paid for using library operating funds. The city of Owosso, which leases the building to the library, has also provided funds and manpower for repairs and air conditioning.
“The library board is pleased to use the endowment funds as Helen Thome intended,” Library Board Chairperson Robin Fredrick said. “We appreciate the support of the city of Owosso in assisting with repairs and the patience of library users while we close to make the needed improvements.”
Upon completion of the renovation in early June, the library will re-open “with a full slate of summer programs for all ages.”
