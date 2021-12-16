OWOSSO — A male pedestrian was injured when he was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of East Main Street and M-21 just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to Owosso police.
Public Safety Director Kevin Lenkart said the unidentified man is in “serious condition” as of this morning.
The man was struck by the vehicle while he was standing in the middle of East Main Street.
The driver was not issued any citation.
