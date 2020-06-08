Garrison kicks off campaign to unseat Frederick

OWOSSO — From an early age, Andrea Kelly Garrison learned the importance of political participation, as her father often reminded her “the people we elect work for us.”
On Saturday, Garrison formally announced her desire to work for the people; as she is running as a Democrat to win election as state representative of Michigan’s 85th District — covering Shiawassee County and the southwestern portion of Saginaw County.
Garrison will run unopposed in the Aug. 4 primary and will face off against Republican incumbent Ben Frederick, R-Owosso, in November. Frederick is seeking his third and final term representing Michigan’s 85th District.
Garrison said her goal is to “pivot” the seat back to the Democratic Party.
“I feel that our community needs a Democratic voice in Lansing working with our governor, not against our governor, in order to support us through this difficult pandemic period,” Garrison said Saturday during her virtual campaign kickoff event, conducted via Zoom. “I see the disparities in our area economically and I believe that I have ideas and the energy to help us get some good long-term jobs, education, a clean environment and new infrastructure grants and services.”
The granddaughter of former Michigan Gov. Harry F. Kelly, Garrison has spent the bulk of her professional career working in the nonprofit sector, including with MichBio. In 2003, she was chosen by the state to manage a three-year, multi-million dollar program to create new jobs in the life science sector in 2003.
Today, Garrison works at Ultra Consultants, where she assists U.S. manufacturers and distributors in upgrading and modernizing their critical business systems.
Garrison resides in Owosso with her husband Ray, and has spent time volunteering with the Friends of the Shiawassee River, among other area organizations.
If elected, Garrison said her main goal will be “to fight for effective legislation that supports our small businesses and farms, improves our schools and fixes our teacher pay and retirement policies, develops skilled training programs and makes our water clean.”
Michelle Regalado Deatrick, who serves as the national chair of the Democratic National Committee’s Council on the Environment and Climate Crisis and was one of four guest speakers Saturday, said what sets Garrison apart is her ability to “walk the walk.”
“One of things that I so much admire about her is that she’s not just campaigning against, she’s campaigning out of care and dedication to people and the planet,” Deatrick said. “She was out at the (Justice for George Floyd) protest, I know that she’s gone out and she’s cleaned up the rivers. She doesn’t just talk about people and the planet and wildlife, she actually does the things that make the difference and that’s what we need in our leaders — people who are going to support their local community, cooperate out of love and not fear or ego, and can envision and help us envision a positive future, a green future and a future that’s equitable and just.”
In an effort to engage with constituents, Garrison will host monthly “Pivot Parties” on Zoom, she said, with topics ranging from education to health care to the environment.
Garrison’s first “Pivot Party” is set for noon Saturday, and will cover education and justice issues regarding race, economics and health care. Individuals can sign up to take part in the discussion by visiting Facebook.com/pivotback85.
Garrison is also encouraging area residents to take part in the Pivot Exhibit, an online forum where people can share inspiring stories of how they’ve dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as submit works of art, music and videos that have been created during the pandemic.
“As I’ve been campaigning, the thing that I’ve loved the most is hearing these inspirational stories from people that no one else is hearing and I felt like we have to get that out there because times are rough and scary,” Garrison said. “We need to know there’s amazing things happening.”
For more information about Garrison’s campaign, and the Pivot Exhibit, visit pivotback.com.
