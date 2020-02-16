EAST LANSING — When Dillon McClintock arrived at Michigan State five years ago, she didn’t know if she would even compete athletically.
A star in track and cross country at Owosso, she joined the Spartans as a preferred walk-on. She was, by her own admission, toward the bottom of the class of incoming freshmen.
“I didn’t even know if I was going to run in college, nor did I expect to actually be any good,” McClintock said.
As it’s turned out, she’s done pretty well.
McClintock has battled through injuries and juggled a mechanical engineering major to become a two-time All-American. As she embarks on her senior track season — healthy for the first time since 2018 — she has pushed expectations for herself even higher.
She kicked off the 2020 indoor track season with a respectable seventh-place showing in the 800-meter run Feb. 1 at the Power Five Invitational — hosted by rival University of Michigan — finishing in 2 minutes, 8.33 seconds. She took seventh again in the 800 (2:08.01) a week later at Notre Dame.
“I ran my 800, I think my coach said two seconds faster than I did last year,” McClintock said this week shortly before traveling to Nashville for the Spartans’ next meet. “So that’s really exciting. There’s no reason why I couldn’t do better this year.”
McClintock was a decorated runner in high school, winning three regional championships and All-State recognition in cross country in both 2014 (finishing 24th) and 2013 (seventh). In 2013, she was named The Argus-Press Female Runner of the Year in cross country.
She was also an All-Stater in track, taking sixth in the 800-meter run at the 2014 Division 2 finals.
Her former cross country coach at Owosso, Chris Bird, said it’s been a pleasure to watch one of his athletes become an All-American. Bird, who is still Owosso’s cross country coach, called McClintock “an inspiration to the Owosso running community.”
“It has been amazing to watch her grow as a runner from her youth and high school running days,” Bird said in an email. “Throughout her running career she has always set high standards for training and commitment to team development. The Owosso running community is so proud of Dillon.”
McClintock redshirted her freshman season at Michigan State and then began working her way into the Spartan lineup. She first became an All-American in 2018, in what turned out to be a more difficult field; qualifying times were faster than those the following spring, she said.
She finished 10th in the 1,500-meter run at the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Oregon, clocking in at 4:15.29. That was good enough to make her a second-team All-American.
“It was kind of expected I would make it out of regionals just due to times, but that wasn’t even certain, especially since I hadn’t had much experience racing at regionals or nationals,” she said.
Her encore performance the following year was even more impressive, considering the circumstances. During the fall, she started a race for the cross country team and felt a “pop” in her foot. McClintock later discovered she had torn multiple tendons.
McClintock had surgery on her foot and was shut down until January 2019. She ran indoor track and helped the distance medley relay team take first at the 2019 Big Ten Championships.
After first outdoor track meet, her foot started to hurt “really bad” again, and she didn’t race again until the Big Ten Outdoor Championships. From the Big Ten meet to nationals, she tried to manage the injury and deal with the pain.
On one good foot, she again qualified for the 1,500-meter nationals, this time in Austin, Texas. She took fifth in a personal-best 4:12.46, and first-team All-America status.
“With not having run for most of the year and having injuries, every single race, I guess, wasn’t certain,” McClintock said. “It’s super cool, everyone you meet there is so nice and is so much fun to talk to. It’s a really humbling experience.”
MSU track coach Walt Drenth, for one, was impressed.
“To be here and to score, what a great example of persistence and hard work and high expectations,” he told the MSU athletics website at the time. “She has had to go way above and beyond.”
After the 2019 nationals, McClintock had two more foot procedures, one in the summer and again in the fall. She said it was tougher mentally being injured than it was physically.
“Making sure you’re doing all the little things and, actually being honest, it’s super easy to not do that, especially when you’re not running nearly as much as you should be,” she said.
She did all that while juggling mechanical engineering courses, which has its own challenges.
“It’s a lot of time spent in class for sure, and then with missing school a lot that’s kind of difficult,” she said. “It’s a lot of time management. I use my planner every single day, because otherwise I would not be able to keep track of everything that I have to do.”
