Jail time given to two local men in drunken driving cases

CORUNNA — An Owosso man and a Flint man were each sentenced in separate drunken-driving cases to jail terms Tuesday morning by 66th District Court Judge Ward Clarkson.
Dana Shaulis, 54, of Owosso was sentenced to eight months in the Shiawassee County Jail and two years of probation. He was credited with two days served. Shaulis will also be required to perform 480 hours of community service and pay court costs and fines. While on probation, Shaulis must remain inside his residence between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Before announcing the sentence, Clarkson noted Shaulis had at least three drunken-driving charges since 2020, including the latest, which was a third-offense felony. According to circuit court online records, however, the charge was reduced to a misdemeanor and sent back to district court for sentencing.
“You have a troubling record sir,” Clarkson said. He added he would have approved work release for Shaulis, but COVID-19 numbers are currently too high.
Defense attorney Amy Husted told Clarkson that Shaulis has been attending an Alcoholics Anonymous-type program since he was charged with felony drunken driving in November 2021.
“He understands that he has a severe alcohol problem,” Husted said. “He has struggled with alcoholism for a really long time. He’s looking to the day when he can say he’s a recovering alcoholic.”
Shaulis apologized for his actions in a short statement before being sentenced.
“I made a pretty bad choice,” Shaulis said. “We all make choices in life and I made a bad one. I know what I did, I shouldn’t have done.”
In a separate case, Robert Johnson, 52, of Flint, was sentenced to at least three months in jail and 18 months of probation. He was charged after being found passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle in May 2021. When Johnson was arrested, he had a .428 blood/alcohol content (BAC). He was charged with felony OWI (third offense).
In addition to the jail and probation terms, Johnson must pay court costs and fines, participate in Alcoholics Anonymous, and complete 60 hours of community service. He was credited with three days served.
“You were way more intoxicated than most people are that are charged with OWI,” Clarkson told Johnson before sentencing.
