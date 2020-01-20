OWOSSO TWP. — A house fire at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday night on McBride Road did extensive damage to two rooms in the residence.
One resident of the home suffered a heart attack and was hospitalized.
According to Owosso Township Fire Battalion Chief Mike Thornburg, two men were inside the residence when firefighters arrived at the scene.
“It was a call for a chimney fire,” Thornburg said. “We got there and there were visible flames coming out of the walls and the house was filled with smoke. One resident was having a health issue, and ended up going into cardiac arrest.”
Thornburg said the man was transported to Owosso Memorial Healthcare and is currently recovering.
He added the damage was mostly confined to two rooms in the home.
Owosso Township Fire was assisted at the scene by Owosso City Fire, Ovid-Middlebury Fire Department and the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office.
