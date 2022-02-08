OWOSSO — The Owosso City Council met Monday evening at city hall, and voted to approve several items of business, including selling a parcel of land to be developed into apartments.
Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership President/CEO Justin Horvath spoke in support of the city selling 10.85 acres of vacant property off Penbrook Drive to Moxie Real Estate and Wirt Rivette Group. The companies plan to develop the property into a 240-unit apartment complex for multiple family use.
The property is already zoned as multi-family usage. A 21-day period for potential public bids on the tract was part of the motion.
“It’s a priority for Shiawassee County,” Horvath said. “We need apartments, condos, single-family homes, all of it. We need more people, more workers, more families, more kids, more taxpayers, more people shopping in our downtown.”
Other items of note:
- The council voted to strike delinquent property taxes in the amount of $2,583.23 that was deemed “uncollectibile.”
- The council approved JARS Cannabis to close South Lansing Street from West Main Street south for 150 feet toward Lynn Street from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. for the JARS Rail Jam event.
- Councilmembers voted to write off a Brownfield Redevelopment Plan loan made to the former Capitol Bowl. The loan was for the installation of eight street lights in 2006-2007 outside the property, which closed in December 2020.
n Mayor Chris Eveleth administered the oath for Erin O’Hara, who will be joining the Owosso Fire Department. O’Hara was joined by her parents, brother, grandmother and several friends. She was hired in March 2020, but was not sworn in due to COVID-19. O’Hara graduated from Holt High School in 2017, and from Lansing Community College’s EMT program, where she made the dean’s list. She also completed Ingham County’s Fire Academy School in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.