OWOSSO — A man was shot in the leg as the result of a domestic dispute Wednesday night, according to Owosso police.
Owosso Public Safety Director Kevin Lenkart today said two men were at an Owosso home near the intersection of King and Saginaw streets and had a disagreement. The suspect, who has not been identified, allegedly was intoxicated when he pulled out a gun and began “showing it off.”
The residents of the home where the incident took place asked the suspect to leave, and a fight ensued, during which two shots were fired.
One of the shots hit another man in the lower leg. Lenkart said the man was treated and released and the injury was considered minor.
Police say they know who the suspect is, but he has not yet been arrested.
Owosso police have forwarded the information to the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office, and a warrant will likely be issued for the suspect’s arrest this afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.