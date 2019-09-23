OWOSSO — The city’s next brush pickup is scheduled for Wednesday.
Brush pickup continues on the last Wednesday of each month through Oct. 30.
Residents also may use the city brush dropoff site located on Aiken Road just south of Industrial Drive. It is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until the end of the season (usually the first Saturday in December).
This service is for city residents only. Proof of city residency must be presented.
Brush will be removed at the curb on, or as close to, the brush pickup day as possible. It may take several days for brush to be picked up in the entire city.
If you have any questions, call (989) 725-0550.
