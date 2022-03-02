OWOSSO — Redeemer Lutheran Church will be showing the movie “Sabina: Tortured for Christ, the Nazi Years” at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Admission is free. The movie is rated PG-13. Call (989) 725-5442 for details.
“Sabina” tells the story of “how God’s love transformed an ambitious, atheistic hedonist into one of the greatest Christian women of the 20th century,” the movie’s website states.
Redeemer Lutheran Church is located at 2150 N. M-52 in Owosso.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.