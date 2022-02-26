OWOSSO — For 38 years Jim Burke was a begruding testament to the old United States Postal Service credo about what stops the mail. He never made friends with rain, sleet or snow — actually snow wasn’t so bad, “but when it’s rainy and cold … those are days I will not miss,” Burke says — yet he braved their slings and arrows to deliver letters and parcels to the people of Owosso year after year, consistently doing his duty as befits a former navy man.
Now, Burke gets to lay his burden down. As of this week, he’s officially retired.
“It’s been a good ride, but it’s time to get off the horse,” said Burke at a going-away party on Friday.
The 62-year-old was roundly feted at this sendoff. Co-workers took turns to sing his praises and presented him with gifts.
Burke winding up at the post office was largely fait accompli. The mail is in his blood. His grandfather, Richard Goeckel, was a mailman, and his father, Robert Burke, and brother Larry were USPS clerks. Who was he to thwart destiny?
In reality, Burke recognized for himself that working mail would be a good gig, and began lobbying for a job at the Owosso office not long after getting out of the service in 1982. His brother Larry (who had started at the office in the late 1970s while their father still worked there, and stayed at it until around 2010) was an advocate for him.
“Finally I got a call and they said, ‘Hey, we’ve got a spot,’” said Burke, “So March 3, 1984 I came in and got started. … Honestly, it’s been a nice job. I got a pension, and I got healthcare. I can’t complain.”
It would seem that nobody else can complain, either. Not about Jim anyway.
Current Owosso Postmaster Sandra Glenn ballparks that it will take “at least a couple” of people to replace Burke.
“We’re really going to miss him,” she said. “Everybody looked up to Jim. He was sort of the father-figure in the group. I’ve been in a lot of offices and we didn’t always have that presence in some of the other offices, so it was nice to see somebody helping the younger, up-and-coming employees.”
Glenn says that Burke would occasionally give pep talks to his fellow carriers and provided driver’s training to new employees unfamiliar with the care and feeding of USPS’s famous LLVs (long-life vehicles.)
Bob Hardaker, an Owosso PO vet of nearly 40 years himself, occasionally acted as a substitute for Burke, on those rare occasions he was unable to cover his routes himself, described Burke as “fun to work with” and “a team player.
“He cared a lot for the patrons on his routes. He would go above and beyond the call of duty to help them out,” Hardaker said.
During Burke’s retirement ceremony, Hardaker inherited a leather “air mail” postal jacket, intially given to Larry Burke for having utilized so little of his sick time, and then passed on to Jim.
Mark Lamphere hasn’t been in the mail game for decades — he signed on in 2016 — but it didn’t take long for him to appreciate Burke.
“He took me under his wing,” Lamphere said. “He was patient, but told me when I was screwing up and how to do it right. He taught me what it takes to do this job.”
One of the things Burke instilled in Lamphere was the fact that, while “the job is delivering mail, the people you service and the people you work with are what it’s really about.”
Burke agreed that “meeting the people and becoming friends with them,” was the aspect of the job he would miss most. “It just makes to feel good that you’re a part of their day and that they care about you,” he said.
Sometimes “going above and beyond the call of duty” for his deliverees would be as simple as ensuring that the mail would be easily accessible for elderly patrons, but on at least one occasion Burke says he found himself in a literal life or death scenario.
Going about his duties one morning, he says he found a suicide note left in a mailbox. He picked it up, thinking it was a piece of outgoing mail. Once he realized what it was … “It really freaked me out,” Burke said. “I called 9-1-1 right away. They said not to pound on the door or do anything, but they got there and went in and he got saved.”
In addition to the opportunity to have a positive impact on his patrons lives, Burke will also miss the camaraderie of the mail room.
Morning Supervisor Jody Hindbaugh says that Burke did yeoman’s work in keeping the mood light. “He was always pulling pranks,” she said. “He’s got that sort of humor.”
Burke concedes that he did get up to a lot of “knucklehead stuff,” but he also found time for romance, meeting his wife of 17 years (on March 5,) Kathy, while at work.
She’ll carry on the Burke postal tradition in his absence, but Jim imagines it will stop there.
None of his children are in the business, and while his oldest granddaughter, Eleanor, looked at home on the floor during his retirement party, Burke is confident her future lies elswhere.
“She’s not gonna be a mailman,” he said, smiling. “She likes dancing right now.”
As for Burke’s future, spending more time with his grandchildren is definitely on the docket. He also wants to play more golf. “I stink,” he said. “I’m not very good. But I have fun at it.”
