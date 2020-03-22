OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Arts Center is closed until April 6, but its current exhibit can be viewed online while the current pandemic situation continues.
The Shiawassee Arts Center is featuring works by artists Eldon and Rebecca Case of Okemos, Michael Gute of Detroit and members of the Mid Michigan Art Guild.
The exhibit, which opened Tuesday and runs through April 26, is sponsored by Tom Cook and Anna Owens and Travis and Kristina Yaklin.
The exhibit can be viewed at shiawasseearts.org/current-exhibit/ and via daily posts on Facebook and Instagram “@shiawasseearts.”
Look for a virtual exhibit tour to be available in the next coming days.
A public closing reception remains scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. April 26. Also, during the reception, former Owosso community development director and one of the founders of the Friends of the Shiawassee River Phil Hathaway will sign and sell his new book “History of the Shiawassee River.”
Artist Eldon Case paints both landscapes and abstracts using oils and acrylics.
Rebecca Case has taken numerous painting workshops in floral and landscape painting in watercolor, oil, and egg tempera.
Award-winning contemporary artist Gute, graduated from Owosso High School in 2008 and was a SAC scholarship recipient that year, as well.
Prior to his post-graduate studies, Gute earned a bachelor’s degree in art history from Kendall College Detroit.
The Mid Michigan Art Guild was founded in 1951 to promote art instruction, provide exhibitions, and create social events for its members. Currently composed of 102 artist members, MMAG continues to provide information about the creation, display, and sale of fine art and photography, and encourages artists in all of Michigan in the expression, appreciation, and enjoyment of art.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.