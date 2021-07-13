BENNINGTON TWP. — Authorities have identified the man who was killed by a state trooper Saturday along Brewer Road.
Randy Lee Jenkins, 37, of Owosso, was fatally wounded after exchanging gunfire with a Michigan State Police trooper, MSP officials announced Monday in a press release.
The trooper responded to a report of an individual acting “unusual” about 6:21 p.m. Saturday on Brewer Road near Morrice Road.
Once on scene, the officer contacted Jenkins. The trooper said the victim became combative. The officer used a stun gun, which was ineffective, police said.
Jenkins subsequently pulled out a gun and fired at the officer. The officer said he tried disarm Jenkins, but was unsuccessful.
Jenkins, the trooper said, pointed his gun at the officer again, prompting the officer to return fire, fatally wounding Jenkins.
The officer did not suffer any injuries, police said. MSP’s First District Investigative Response Team, Forensic Science Laboratory and Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continue to investigate the incident, police said.
In accordance with MSP policy, the officer is on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation. Once complete, the investigation will be forwarded to the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office for review.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for the funeral expenses for Jenkins. According to organizer Tammy Ward, Jenkins had four children, two stepdaughters and two sons.
“These are unfortunate circumstances for our family,” Ward said in the fund description. “Unfortunately Randy did not have the financial means to cover these expenses. We are asking for help to pay for his funeral/memorial. Our family would like to honor Randy during this difficult time by being able to give him a proper funeral. Any donations would be greatly appreciated.”
