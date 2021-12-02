OWOSSO — The Greater Lansing Food Bank has announced a food distribution event Saturday at St. Mary Catholic Church, 700 Columbia Drive.
In-vehicle registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and distribution starts at 9 a.m.
All events include free, shelf-stable and frozen food, as well as produce. People should bring proof of residency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.