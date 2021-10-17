OWOSSO — City Manager Nathan Henne Friday said scheduled hearing in 35th Circuit Court to argue for the demolition of a vacant building on South Elm Street has been postponed.
According to the case filed Oct. 8, city officials are slated to argue before Judge Matthew Stewart that the one-time Owosso Casket Company building must be demolished because it is beyond repair, in part because the roof has caved in at two separate locations.
“Demolition is what we will continue to pursue, based on our engineer’s report. The time to save this building has passed. It is simply too far gone,” City Manager Nathan Henne said Wednesday via email.
Henne said an estimate for the demolition of the 37,000-square-foot building came in at about $240,000.
The court hearing now has been moved to Oct. 25.
On the morning of Sept. 20, a passerby told officials they heard the sound of the roof collapsing. After investigating, officials found that the eastern portion of the roof had fallen inward.
A second portion of the roof, in the southwest corner, already had apparently collapsed at an unknown time.
The city blocked off Elm Street in case the eastern wall of the building, which they say is bowed outward, falls.
After the city announced its intention to demolish the building, Owosso resident Michael Luongo came forward to suggest he could put a roof on to enclose the structure and prevent demolition. Luongo has said he’s in the process of buying the building from owner Kimberly Guerra, who is serving a prison term.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.