SAGINAW — An Owosso man fighting for custody of his biological son will have a “best interest” hearing in Saginaw County next month to determine whether he will get his child, according to his Facebook post.
Hunter Chant said in a Facebook post he has a hearing scheduled in Saginaw County for 9 a.m. Nov. 3.
Chant’s attorney Curtis Zaleski said a gag order has been issued, and could not discuss particulars of the case. The hearing will not be open to the public.
In his Thursday Facebook post, Chant asked for supporters to speak on his behalf at the hearing.
“I severely need the support as it will be the deciding factor in my case,” Chant wrote.
Chant filed a motion to establish paternity of his biological son three months before the baby was born in May.
The child’s mother then married another man two days before “Baby Doe” was born, and put the child up for adoption the day after he was born. Chant’s attorneys have indicated they believe the marriage was performed with the intent to solidify the adoption of the child to a Grand Rapids couple.
Chant has started a GoFundMe account to help with legal costs, which has raised about $2,300 as of this morning.
