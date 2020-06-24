Woman sentenced to prison for probation violation

CORUNNA — An Owosso woman was sentenced a minimum of one year, five months to 10 years in prison Tuesday morning for violating her probation by drinking, swinging a makeshift machete at her father and making potential threats against 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart.
Jennifer McInerney, 46, was on probation for a 2019 illegal entry without owner’s permission conviction. She had moved in with her father, before eventually being charged with one count of misdemeanor domestic violence for assaulting him. After that charge, a no-contact order was filed, and she was barred from contact with him.
McInerney then violated the terms of probation numerous times by drinking, violent and assaultive behavior, and contacting her father by phone from the jail following the domestic violence charge.
McInerney’s probation officer Jessica Kunick relayed numerous comments McInerney made in April and May during the phone calls made to her father from the jail. McInerney made statements that she “would buy a gun and start shooting people,” made reference to Stewart stating, “if he’s not off the bench he could be murdered and was surprised nobody has done so yet,” and that she “was going to get every kid addicted to dope.”
McInerney also called Stewart several vulgarities during those calls, Kunick said.
McInerney’s father gave emotional testimony during Tuesday’s probation violation hearing, describing seeing his daughter drink, use drugs, and her swinging a machete at him while she was living at his residence. He said she was “good at” getting away with violating her probation and pretending to be nice to probation officials.
“She’s my daughter and I don’t want to see her living in that tent city,” he said. “I just can’t take no more. I can’t do this.”
“Basically, from this file, you were pretty terrible at probation,” Stewart said. He then sentenced McInerney to the prison term, and ordered fines and costs to be paid upon the completion of her sentence. She was also discharged from probation unsuccessfully. McInerney was credited with 109 days served.
McInerney has a plethora of prior misdemeanor convictions that date back to at least 2007, including illegal entry without owner’s permission, operating while intoxicated, disorderly person, drunk and disorderly, resisting/obstructing a police officer in the discharge of duty, and several minor traffic-related offenses.
