OWOSSO — When the city must clean up nuisances and hazards — such as weeds, snow and messy yards — on private property because the owner has failed to do the job, the city sends them an invoice for the work.
Once a year, if the charges are unpaid the city places them as liens against the properties through special assessments. On Monday, Owosso City Council members approved the 2021 special assessment roll for the 45 property owners who haven’t paid abatement charges.
Single charges on the special assessment roll range from $2,757 (for a cleanup) to $128 (miscellaneous). One property on Ada Street collected five charges — more than any other — for cleanup, weeds and miscellaneous violations totaling $1,475.
A single property on Adams Street has three outstanding charges for cleaning up weeds and miscellaneous violations totaling almost $600. The same parcel on Hamblin racked up $1,624 in charges for two cleanup operations conducted by the city.
Other city streets with assessed parcels include Clinton, Main, Chipman, Exchange, Ball, Pine, Grand, Division, Fletcher, Cedar, Grace, Shiawassee, Park, Comstock, Pearce, Milwaukee, Monroe, Washington, Lynn and State.
Unpaid invoices for the past year total $15,820.
During a public hearing before Monday’s vote, a woman asked whether someone who purchases a property with a nuisance lien is obligated to pay it. The answer, provided by Mayor Chris Eveleth: The lien has to be paid off at the time of the sale, either by the purchaser or seller.
No other resident commented during the hearing. People with an interest in the parcels subject to special assessment can file a written appeal with the state tax tribunal, but only if the assessment was protested during the hearing.
In addition to the assessment roll, created “for the purpose of defraying the unpaid costs incurred in the altering, repairing, tearing down, abating or removing of hazards and nuisances on the property,” council members were given a list of properties that “are unable to be liened” by the city.
The unpaid invoices of 10 properties were written off, city documents explained, because they were sold by the state of Michigan at the tax sales in August or September. They included parcels on Dewey, Oak and Huggins streets, which owed a total of $1,594 in unpaid city charges.
The process for establishing a lien through special assessment includes council members reviewing outstanding invoices and approving a public hearing date. Letters are then sent to affected property owners informing them of the city’s plan to lien the properties if the invoices remain unpaid. They have a chance to object to the lien at the public hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.