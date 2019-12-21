CORUNNA — Jeffrey and Shana Andres admit it: Unusual stuff happens to them.
There was the time when Jeffrey “proposed” to Shana’s daughter, sweetly smoothing the way to his marriage to Shana. The photo capturing the moment went viral online and generated news stories around the globe.
Then there was the couple’s wedding itself, unique because it took place on a ski hill. Through no effort of their own, pictures of the bride — looking like a vision from the movie “Frozen” — made it into magazines.
Now, the couple has gained media attention again. Their son, Kipton, was born Dec. 3, the same day Jeffrey turned 40.
That’s quite a coincidence all by itself, but there’s more: Back in 1984, Shana was born on her own father’s 40th birthday.
“I couldn’t believe it actually happened that way with Kipton, too,” Shana Andres, 35, said. “The first due date the doctor gave us was Dec. 3, Jeffrey’s birthday, and the date never changed.
“I can’t explain all this,” she continued. “But deep down I thought, ‘God’s timing is perfect.’”
Larry Warner was shocked to see his daughter Shana born on his own 40th birthday, Dec. 12, 1984. To top it off, both dad and daughter came into the world at Memorial Healthcare.
The coincidence quickly became the stuff of family lore.
“He said I was his best birthday present ever,” Shana Andres recalled.
Thursday, Jeffrey Andres expressed a similar sentiment about his son’s uniquely timed birth (which also took place at Memorial, where Shana Andres is a registered nurse).
“It’s the most special little present. He’s been such a good boy, he’s been so sweet,” said Jeffrey Andres, a physical therapist in Flint.
Friends have asked whether Shana Andres “did something” to make the birth coincide with her husband’s birthday, but, as she noted with a laugh, the timing of the natural birth was beyond her control.
What may explain the uncanny chance event, Jeffrey Andres speculated, is “the power of positive thought.” His wife agreed, and thinks it could spell a special future for Kipton and her other son, Cable, 2, who might find “the cure for cancer.”
To add another layer of coincidence, Shana Andres’ niece was born 10 years after Shana’s birth, to the day. This year, the trio — father, daughter and niece — celebrated their 75th, 35th and 25th birthdays, all on the same day.
The Andres’ daughter, Alyson, 12, won’t have to cure cancer to become famous. She’s already made a name for herself from the publicity she received nearly a decade ago after accepting Jeffrey Andres’ heartfelt proposal: “Will you be my stepdaughter?”
Not long before, Shana had accepted a marriage proposal and diamond ring from Jeffrey, her then-boyfriend of two years. The couple wanted Alyson, Shana’s daughter from another relationship, to feel like a part of the nuptials.
So one Saturday in December 2013, while visiting Frankenmuth to see Santa, Jeffrey Andres popped the question and presented Alyson with a “mini” diamond ring like the one her mother sported.
Alyson, seated on Santa’s lap, was overwhelmed by the proposal at first but finally said yes. Shana Andres posted a photo capturing the moment on Reddit, where it racked up an amazing 220,000 views.
The Daily Mail newspaper in London tracked the family down and did a big spread on the “proposal,” complete with photos. Fox network affiliates all over the world picked up the story. The Andreses heard from people in South America, Australia and Europe who had watched coverage on TV.
“It was a fantastic experience,” Jeffrey Andres said.
Both Jeffrey and Shana are snow skiers, so it was a natural move for them to tie the knot on a ski hill at Crystal Mountain in Thompsonville on March 7, 2015. Little did they know the ceremony would capture the attention of the media.
It’s been an incredible series of events and ensuing media coverage.
“Our friends say, ‘You’re always in the news,’” Shana Andres said.
