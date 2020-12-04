Owosso attorney charged with embezzling from client

CORUNNA — An Owosso attorney was charged Thursday with two felonies — embezzlement over $100,000 from a trust and writing a bad check over $500.
Thomas Edward Moorhead, 74, was arraigned on the felony counts Thursday morning in 66th District Court before Judge Terrance Dignan; he pleaded not guilty and was released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.
Moorhead’s next scheduled court appearances are 8:15 a.m. Dec. 16 for a probable cause conference, and 2 p.m. Dec. 22 for a preliminary examination.
According to charging documents, Moorhead “being a trustee, bailee, or custodian of the property of the Margaret E. Weamer Trust, did convert to his own use, without the consent of his/her principal, assets, money, or personal property of his/her principal, having a value of $100,000 or more, that came into the defendant’s possession or under the defendant’s charge or control by virtue of his relationship with the principal.”
In Michigan, embezzlement over $100,000 is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and/or a $50,000 fine, or three times the amount embezzled. Felony non-sufficient funds carries a two-year possible sentence and/or a fine of $2,000, or three times the amount payable, whichever is greater.
According to his Linkedin profile, Moorhead is the owner of Moorhead and Moorhead, PLLC, listed as located on Corunna Avenue, and has been practicing since 1974.
According to the Michigan Attorney Discipline Board website, Moorhead’s only past violation was a 1984 charge in which he failed to file documents, to appear at a hearing or properly defend actions by the manufaturer in a “lemon law” case. He was reprimanded in 1989 by the board.
Moorhead is listed as the owner of RealChek America Inc., also based on Corunna Avenue, which conducts background checks for landlords and property managers.
