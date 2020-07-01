OWOSSO — The Steam Railroading Institute this week said it is still closed and not booking excursions.
“We at the Steam Railroading Institute (SRI) would like to thank you for your interest in our 2020 season,” the nonprofit announced in a Facebook post. “At this time, SRI is unable to schedule any events and excursions due to the current situations we are all facing. The institute will also continue to remain closed to the general public until an opening date is confirmed.”
SRI officials said they are working with the Shiawassee County Health Department, but have no information on when they can open.
“The most current update we can provide is that we won’t have an actual indication of whether or not we can operate any excursions in 2020 until this fall at the earliest,” the group said. “In addition, we’re moving cautiously to safely reopen the institute for our volunteers and guests. We’ll keep you informed as new information becomes available. SRI is exploring all options and remain positive that we will be able to create a memorable experience for you soon.”
The mission of the Steam Railroading Institute, the post explains, is to educate the public about steam era railroading in Michigan and the Great Lakes Region.
“Without the ability to run our events and excursions, SRI has no consistent revenue stream,” the group said. “We’re currently relying on memberships and donations as every bit helps.”
Visit michigansteamtrain.com/save-our-steamer for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.