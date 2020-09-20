OWOSSO — First United Methodist Church held a mobile food pantry distribution from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday morning, and provided food to about 200-250 people in need.
Pastor Deane Wyllys said the church, 1500 N. Water St., has conducted four of these events so far in 2020, and about 20 volunteers have been on hand each time to volunteer their services to the community. About 35-40 cars were lined up at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
“We start at 9 a.m. and it’s constant,” Wyllys said, pointing to the waiting cars. “I think it’s just awesome that we’re able to do this and cooperate with the food bank out of Lansing to make it happen. We know people are going through a hard time right now, not working because of COVID-19. Anything we can do is a blessing. Just glad to do it. And the weather is perfect — no rain, no snow.”
In accordance with cornavirus-related safety protocols, those seeking food remained inside their vehicles while volunteers loaded food items inside.
All volunteers were adorned with masks and gloves for the duration of the event.
The Shiawassee County Health Department provided masks for distribution to the public at the event, as part of the “Spread Hope, Not COVID” campaign launched this week by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The health department plans to distribute over 10,000 free face masks throughout Shiawassee County.
“We try to reach at least 150 or more families with food,” Wyllys said. “This food drop we have enough food for 250 families. A lot of the food comes out of the (Greater Lansing) Food Bank. A lot of produce, some non-perishable goods, we really try to mix it up. There’s also milk, eggs and cottage cheese, so there’s a good balance between the produce, vegetables and protein, chicken and pork.”
Caroline Harper, 12, was one of the volunteers on hand Saturday morning distributing food.
“I just like helping other people and I don’t really do things a lot of other kids do,” she said. “I like being outside and helping other people.”
