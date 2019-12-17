OWOSSO — Our Father’s Cupboard food pantry at Trinity United Methodist Church, 720 S. Shiawassee St., announced holiday hours.
The pantry will be open from 5 to 6 p.m. Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, instead of the usual Wednesday hours.
Doors will open at 5 p.m. each night. Wednesday night pantry hours will resume the following week.
