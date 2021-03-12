OWOSSO — Natalie Thayer was crowned Poppy Queen during the Owosso VFW Post 9455’s annual Past Commanders and Past Presidents Banquet Saturday.
Natalie’s father, post Commander Larry Thayer, crowned his daughter queen during the banquet. Larry Thayer was also one of many speakers, which included Auxiliary President Vickie Conrad, State Commander Scott Gloger and State Auxiliary President Carrie Turner.
The winners of this year’s Voice of Democracy contest, with the theme “Is this the country the Founders envisioned?”, were Natalie Thayer, who won first place, second-place winner Cassandra Porter and third-place winner Tristen Garrison.
Winners of the Patriot’s Pen Award, writing on the theme of what patriotism meant to them, were Aubree Bronkema, who took first place, second-place winner Kyra Spooner and third-place winner, Ava Thiel.
In addition, past commanders and past presidents were honored. Continuous post and auxiliary membership awards were also given. Logging 60 years in the VFW were Jack Barber, Alred Holler, Joseph Klco and Lloyd Morse; Carolyn Elford has been an auxiliary member for 45 years.
