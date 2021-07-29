OWOSSO TWP. — A pole barn, shed, travel trailer and part of a house exterior were damaged in a fire Wednesday morning at 1900 W. Dewey Road.
No one was injured in the blaze, which broke out just before 10 a.m., gutting the pole barn and destroying its contents.
The exterior of the shed next to the pole barn was damaged, but Owosso Township firefighters were able to save the contents.
One outside wall of the home, nearest the pole barn and shed, incurred fire damage but the house’s interior did not catch fire, fire officials said at the scene. In addition, a travel trailer parked next to the pole barn was damaged.
The cause of the fire was undetermined pending an investigation, officials said. The city of Owosso, Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office and MMR ambulance assisted township personnel.
