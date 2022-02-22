Missing New Haven Twp. man found dead

RUSH TWP. — An elderly man who went missing over the weekend was found deceased Sunday evening in Rush Township, according to a press release from the Michigan State Police.
John Steck, 88, of New Haven Township, was reported missing by his family Thursday. He was last seen at his residence and driving his gray 2009 Ford Focus.
According to the press release, Steck’s vehicle became stuck in a farm field about 6 miles west of his residence near the intersection of Henderson and Friegel roads. Steck was found deceased a short distance from his vehicle. MSP said foul play was not evident.
The incident remains under investigation.
