SAGINAW — A 33-year-old man who allegedly kidnapped a former girlfriend and another woman before being arrested in Shiawassee County has been charged with multiple felonies in the case.
According to online court records Chad Eric Bryant, 33, was charged Monday with two counts of kidnapping, first-degree home invasion, felonious assault, assault with intent to do great bodily harm (strangulation), unlawful driving away of an auto, carrying a deadly weapon with unlawful intent and possession of methamphetamine.
A remote probable cause hearing is slated for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 5 in 70th District Court. A preliminary exam is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 5. The amount of bond, if any, was not specified.
Bryant allegedly abducted a 38-year-old woman and a 28-year-old woman, both from Saginaw Sept 16. One of the women was a former girlfriend, the Michigan State Police said.
An Endangered Missing Alert (EMA) was issued after the women were last heard from about 11 p.m. Sept. 15 when a family member reported the women were taken against their will by Bryant.
Bryant’s car was spotted by an area resident about 4 p.m. Friday near the Bennington Greens Subdivision on South M-52 in Shiawassee County and numerous MSP and other units responded.
Bryant allegedly barricaded himself inside a home for a short time before surrendering to troopers without incident.
The women were transported to an unspecified local hospital for medical treatment.
According to Saginaw County online court records, Bryant has numerous traffic and criminal cases — pending and closed — in Saginaw County.
He also is facing felony charges from June of unlawful imprisonment, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, felonious assault and domestic violence (second offense). A fourth offense enhancement was added to the charges.
He was released on $15,000 in various personal recognizance bonds in that case, and ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim.
The alleged victim in the June case shares the same first name as one of the alleged abduction victims; it is not clear if it is the same woman.
Bryant is charged in a separate June incident with MDOP under $200 involving a third woman. Bryant failed to appear Sept. 14 for a court hearing in that case. The judge ordered a bench warrant be issued.
Saginaw police also filed a warrant for Bryant Sept. 13 on a felonious assault charge in what appears to be an additional case.
Bryant previously pleaded no contest in October 2020 to aggravated stalking involving a fourth woman.
