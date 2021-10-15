OWOSSO — The Greater Lansing Food Bank is conducting a drive-thru food distribution at Memorial Healthcare, 826 W. King St., at 8 a.m. Oct. 23.
Participants should bring proof of residency. Food will be loaded into vehicles.
For more information, call Becky Dahlke, community resources manager, at (989) 729-4856.
