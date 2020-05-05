OWOSSO — The Cruise the Pits Committee announced Monday that this year’s kick off concert and car show — slated for July 16 — have been canceled amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Despite the cancellation, the committee maintained in a Facebook post Monday night that residents are welcome and encouraged to “cruise the pits” July 17-18.
“In the weeks to come we will be working with local officials to develop a plan that will ensure this organic cruise is safe and fun, so whether you have a hooptie or a hot rod, we hope you will join us for a modified Cruise the Pits 2020,” organizers said in the post. “Things may look a little different, but we can still cruise together!”
Like many communities in Michigan, Owosso has a history of teens cruising from hangout to hangout, going back to the 1950s.
Once considered just a nostalgic memory, Cruising the Pits returned to Owosso in 2016 with a simple post on Facebook, bringing hundreds of cars and many more people to downtown.
For more information about Cruise the Pits, visit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.