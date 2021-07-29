Murder suspect denied bond

CORUNNA — Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart Wednesday denied bond for an Owosso woman accused of stabbing to death her ex-boyfriend in October 2019.
Jennifer Monroe, 40, attended Wednesday’s motion hearing to consider a request to grant a personal recognizance bond, and to prohibit the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office from using statements Monroe made to hospital staff following her arrest, or Monroe’s medical history.
Stewart, however, ruled that even though Monroe has no prior criminal history, she represented a danger to herself as well as the community, noting she severely harmed herself after the alleged murder of Kevin Parker.
“The proof is evident,” Stewart said. “The court understands there is a confession in this matter… The court has to consider beyond public safety, namely the defendant’s own safety.”
Stewart also ruled that Monroe’s statements to hospital staff can be used as evidence at trial unless defense attorneys file an additional motion, but that her medical records will not be admissible. Monroe’s trial is scheduled for October in circuit court.
When Monroe was charged with Parker’s murder, her defense attorneys filed notice they would present an insanity defense. After Monroe’s psychiatric evaluation, they withdrew that notice. The results of Monroe’s evaluation have not yet been made public, but she was deemed competent to stand trial in February 2020.
Immediately following the discovery of Parker’s body at a Dewey Street home in Owosso, Monroe was taken to the hospital for treatment of self-inflicted wounds to her throat. She allegedly confessed to killing Parker. Stewart ruled in February that Monroe’s statements to police were given voluntarily and could be admitted as evidence.
Monroe was charged with Parker’s stabbing death in October 2019. She is being held without bond in the Shiawassee County Jail, and faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted.
According to Owosso police, officers were dispatched to a home in the 300 block of North Dewey Street to investigate a potential murder/suicide. When police arrived, they found Parker’s body; a medical examiner later estimated Parker had been dead for several days.
Owosso police detectives said in a search warrant application that Monroe had a wound to her throat and “admitted that the wounds she had were self-inflicted, and that she stabbed Kevin Parker causing his injuries, and stayed a day or two with him until getting her own injuries.”
Monroe, documents state, left several notes stating that when police arrived, the residence would be a “homicide-murder” scene. Parker was stabbed five times.
Owosso police Lt. Eric Cherry stated in the warrant application for Monroe that a witness “came in the house, saw Kevin Parker deceased, and Jennifer Monroe had some injuries, but appeared to be conscious and breathing still.”
Cherry’s statement added that a search of the residence found three knives.
Additionally, Cherry stated that during the execution of a search warrant of Monroe’s phone, authorities found a “video of what appears to be Kevin Parker sleeping. She was in bed with him, and has a knife, and shows herself putting the knife up by his head.”
Police noted in documents that Parker was prohibited from being at Monroe’s residence because of a no-contact order that had been filed after he was charged by prosecutors with domestic violence for an incident that involved Monroe several weeks prior to his death.
Monroe was also sued by Parker’s estate several weeks after his death. According to the lawsuit, Parker’s estate was seeking at least $25,000 in damages and for Monroe to pay for the costs of Parker’s funeral services, which totaled $16,800. Online circuit court records indicate the suit was settled by default judgment, but does not include any further information.
