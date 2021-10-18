OWOSSO — The Good News Guys, Jordan Sovis and Vinnie Lindquist, will lead the worship service at First Church of Christ at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 31.
The church is located next to Owosso Secondary School complex, 585 E. North St.
Sovis and Lindquist are two dads “who are passionate about spreading the Good News of God’s love!,” according to a press release.
“Their goal is to make fun and exciting Christian content for children that features both new and classic Sunday school songs. They hope kids can learn about Jesus at a young age, grow closer to God, praise him, and have fun while doing so,” the press release states.
Both of the Good News Guys are life-long residents of Owosso. Sovis is the owner of Sovis Productions and is the creative media director at First Church of Christ.
