SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — The Owosso Area Ministerial Association and friends are hoping more people will step up to help them with a shoe-collection fundraiser.
Organizers are collecting shoes now through July 1 for Step Up, a community outreach program. They said the shoes will be distributed free at the Downtown Owosso Farmers Market sometime in late July and, if supplies last, again in early August.
They’re hoping to give away thousands of pairs to kids from across Shiawassee County.
“With COVID, we thought that people needed help, and we didn’t need to make children a fallout in all this. I just felt I needed to do something,” Janet Rosencrantz of Durand, who came up with the idea for the shoe collection, previously said.
Donated shoes must be new. Tennis shoes are preferred, but any sturdy shoes suitable for school will be accepted. No sandals, please. All children’s and adult sizes, including half sizes, are sought.
People can drop off shoes in boxes marked “Step Up” at the following locations:
n Sosumi Sushi, 110 E. Exchange St., Owosso
n Greg and Lou’s restaurant, 1460 N. M-52, Owosso Township
n Tiger Shark Cafe & HQ Fun Bunker, 1006 N. Saginaw St., Durand
n Owosso First Church of the Nazarene, 1865 M-52, Owosso Township
n Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2150 N. M-52, Owosso
n St. John’s UCC, 429 N. Washington St., Owosso
n Time for Flowers, 303 N. Shiawassee St., Corunna
Those who wish to make a cash donation can send it to OAMA, P.O. Box 911, Owosso, MI 48867.
For more information, or to request a pick-up of shoes from a home or business, call Rosencrantz at (989) 277-4943.
The OAMA is an organization of Owosso-area churches supported by churches throughout the county. Every year, OAMA presents a National Day of Prayer event; the SUMMERPraise! concert series beginning in July; and a community concert held the Sunday before Thanksgiving and community Lent services.
