Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

A few thunderstorms this evening. Mostly clear skies late. Low near 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

A few thunderstorms this evening. Mostly clear skies late. Low near 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.