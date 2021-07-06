BENNINGTON TWP. — The Heart of Michigan Antique Tractor Club (HMATC) will host its fifth annual tractor show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Bennington Township Hall, 5849 S. M-52.
There is no admission charge.
The event will feature tractors of all sizes, shapes and colors. Anyone may bring a tractor to exhibit, they do not have to be a member of a club to exhibit a tractor but do have to be a member to participate in parades, tractor games and other activities.
Membership forms will be available for anyone who wish to join. There will be a free vendor and flea market.
For more information, call Lee Ash at (517) 202-5921, or Floyd Koerner Jr. at (517) 896-7134 or (517) 651-5540.
Visit Heart of Michigan Antique Tractor Club’s Facebook page for additional information.
