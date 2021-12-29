Owosso woman faces 20 felonies in Detroit shooting

DETROIT — An Owosso woman with a history of domestic violence now faces charges in Detroit in connection with a driveby shooting that took place Dec. 14 in the city.
According to Detroit police, Brittni Nicole Rice, 28, faces 20 felony charges after she allegedly drove by a home on Broadstreet Avenue several times about 3 p.m. Dec. 14, shooting at the home each time she drove by.
Rice faces four counts of discharging a firearm in or at a building, four counts of discharging a firearm from a vehicle, one count of domestic violence — third offense, one count of carrying a concealed weapon, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault), and nine counts of felony firearm.
Rice stood mute when arraigned Dec. 17 and a not guilty plea was entered on her behalf. She was provided a court-appointed lawyer.
A probable cause hearing on the charges was set for 8:30 a.m. today and a preliminary exam before Judge Kenyetta Jones is slated for 8:45 a.m. Jan. 5.
Bond in the case was set at $500,000 cash/surety. In addition to a no contact order, a tether was required if she was released on bond.
Discharging a weapon at a building carries a 10-year prison term and the other charges carry lesser terms.
Police said the shooting was a domestic situation. The woman had a relationship with a man who was “known to the home,” but it’s not clear whether he lived there.
Various reports say a 26-year-old man who lived at the home was her ex-boyfriend.
Police said its unclear whether she drove past the home two or three times.
The last time she drove past the home firing a handgun, there were two officers and five other people inside. Residents included a pair of adults, a teen and a 2-year-old.
Officers saw the woman’s vehicle drive away and reported it to supervisors patrolling the area. They were able to make a traffic stop and arrest the woman.
Police Chief James White said the officers involved showed restraint by not returning fire at the vehicle.
In September, Rice was charged in Shiawassee County with domestic violence — second offense, and malicious destruction of property over $200. That case is slated for trial Jan. 27.
She was charged with disturbing the peace in 2019, but the case was dismissed.
Also in 2019, she pleaded guilty to a domestic violence charge and was sentenced to 15 days in jail and $300 in fines and costs.
She also pleaded guilty in a separate case to MDOP less than $100 and was ordered to pay $325.
In 2020, she again was charged with domestic violence and pleaded guilty.
She failed to appear for sentencing.
She eventually was sentenced to three months probation and $300 in fines and costs.
