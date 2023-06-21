Steam Railroading Institute showcasing ‘Arsenal of Freedom’ this weekend

U.S. Army jeeps, such as those seen here, will be on display at the Steam Railroading Institute this Friday and Saturday.

 Kim Traynor via Wikimedia Commons

OWOSSO — This weekend, Owosso’s Steam Railroading Institute is branching out a bit.

Famous as the home of the Pere Marquette 1225 steam engine — a.k.a. the North Pole Express — the SRI will be showing extra love to gasoline and diesel engines as it plays host to a wide variety of retired military vehicles in what has been dubbed the “Arsenal of Freedom Military Vehicle and Railroad Weekend.”

