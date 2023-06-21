Steam Railroading Institute showcasing ‘Arsenal of Freedom’ this weekend

OWOSSO — This weekend, Owosso’s Steam Railroading Institute is branching out a bit.
Famous as the home of the Pere Marquette 1225 steam engine — a.k.a. the North Pole Express — the SRI will be showing extra love to gasoline and diesel engines as it plays host to a wide variety of retired military vehicles in what has been dubbed the “Arsenal of Freedom Military Vehicle and Railroad Weekend.”
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday on the SRI grounds at 405 S. Washington St.
Over 35 historic military vehicles will be on display, including jeeps, trucks and humvees from the World War II through Gulf War eras.
This patriotic extravaganza is a first for the institute, according to Executive Director Dean Pyers, and one that makes thematic sense given the historic importance of railroads in transporting men and matériel during wartime.
In addition to the chance to inspect a wide array of historic Army accessories up close and personal, the Arsenal of Freedom event will feature vehicle demonstrations, a WWII-era bivouac encampment of reenactors demonstrating a soldier’s life in the field, several roving costumed “Rosies” (from Rosie the Riveter) explaining women’s contributions to the war effort, Pere Marquette 1225 tours, free miniature train rides, $5 caboose rides, a petting zoo and face painting for kids, food vendors and live music. Admission is free.
A flag ceremony put on by the Military Vehicle Collectors Club of Michigan will take place at 11 a.m. Friday.
