OWOSSO — SafeCenter is planning a three-0day telethon this month as it recognizes Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
The telethon is planned from Oct. 27-29 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. People may support the group by donating online, over the phone at (989) 723-9716 or in person.
The goal of the telethon to raise $60,000.
According to the group, October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month in the United States.
“Usually, when we think of ‘domestic violence,’ we think of physical abuse,” executive director Hannah Gottschalk said. “But domestic violence encompasses more than just physical abuse. Domestic violence includes any intentional act that seeks to exert power and control over another person, including but not limited to: emotional abuse, mental abuse, financial abuse, and sexual abuse.”
According to the National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV), an average of 24 people per minute are victims of rape, physical violence or stalking by an intimate partner in the United States – more than 12 million women and men over the course of single year.
According to the press release, since the onset of COVID-19, calls to the National Domestic Violence Hotline have increased 9 percent as victims have been isolated at home with their abuser(s) during periods of isolation and quarantine.
“SafeCenter Domestic and Sexual Violence Services of Clinton and Shiawassee Counties has been fully operational since the pandemic began in March, providing a variety of services to adult and child survivors,” Gottschalk said. “Although the emergency shelter has only been able to operate at 50 percent capacity due to CDC guidelines, individuals in high danger have been moteled in a safe location off-site when the Shelter is full.
“All other available services have continued, either in-person following health and safety guidelines, or virtually since the onset of COVID. While SafeCenter’s doors have remained open and the calls for help have continued to come in, however, donations to the organization have dramatically decreased as the market and economy have been uncertain, and there was an inability to hold the annual fundraising event this year due to health/safety concerns with COVID,” she said.
