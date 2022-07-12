OWOSSO — Five local churches are teaming up to hold a vacation bible school for children at The Armory in August.
Connections2Careers will hold the event from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 18 to Aug. 22, and the theme will be “Building on God’s Word — a Construction themed Vacation Bible School.” Kids will have a bible lesson, sing songs, have themed snacks, do construction crafts and play games during the educational program.
The program is sponsored by the Owosso Area Ministerial Association and The Armory, and is for kids in kindergarten through fifth grade.
Presenting Gods word for the week will be Pastor Danae from Church of Jubilee; Father Paul from Christ Episcopal Church; Pastor Bill from Owosso Free Methodist Church; and Pastor Deb from First Congregational Church UCC. The Rev. Marlene Webster from Owosso City Church also assisted with program planning.
“This is a Vacation Bible School program like no other,” Connections2Career President Kim Oderkirk said in a press release. “Five churches from different denominations are working together to make this a success. The crafts include building projects that showcase the construction field while relating to God’s word and plans for us. All kids in the Owosso area are invited and there is no charge for them.”
To register, visit any of the churches listed above or go to connections2careers.org/event/vacation-bible-school/. As space is limited, registration is required.
Connection2Careers is a Michigan nonprofit whose stated mission is to showcase various career paths to students of all ages through events, meetings, literature, hands-on learning and business experience and to connect persons of interest with prospective employers.
For more information, visit connections2careers.org for news, calendar, sponsorships and event registrations.
