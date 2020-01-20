OWOSSO — Longtime political pundit Bill Ballenger will be the keynote speaker at this year’s Republican Lincoln Day Dinner at the Comstock Inn and Conference Center.
Ballenger, 78, served in the Michigan House and Senate, then worked in former President Gerald Ford’s administration as the deputy assistant secretary of the U.S. Department of Health, Education and Welfare.
He was the editor of Inside Michigan Politics. In 2016, he founded the Ballenger Report political blog.
He also served as a professor at CMU from 2003-07 and was the Michigan racing commissioner and director of LARA.
The Flint native holds degrees from both Princeton and Harvard.
The dinner begins at 5:15 p.m. Feb. 17. The cost is $50 per person or $300 for a table of eight.
For more information, email Mary Nordbeck at mknordbeck@gmail.com.
