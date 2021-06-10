OWOSSO — The city has adopted a 2021-22 budget that will now include funding for a cyber security assessment and professional utilities study.
Owosso City Council members unanimously approved the budget, which has a shortfall of revenues over expenditures of nearly $1 million, with the last-minute additions during a regular meeting Monday.
The vote followed a discussion on evaluating the city’s cyber security in the face of possible ransomware attacks and setting correct levels of utility rates to pay for ongoing water/sewer capital improvements and a state-mandated lead water service line replacement program.
City Manager Nathan Henne proposed allocating $30,000, with money drawn from across water and sewer funds, for a professional utilities study.
“I feel you need an opinion from a consultant from the industry to tell you, this is what you’re spending and this is what you need to charge to cover maintenance and the new (water/sewer) projects,” he said.
Henne said city officials don’t yet know exactly how the cost of replacing lead services lines throughout the city over the next 20 years will impact water rates, and a study would help. He said he’d like to see the final results of the study sometime this fall.
Council member Nick Pidek said he wanted to amend the budget to allocate up to $10,000 for a cyber security assessment. He said a study could reveal how vulnerable the city is to a cyber attack and what officials can do to protect the systems.
In response to Mayor Pro Tem Sue Osika’s question about what the city is doing currently to protect itself, Pidek said his research revealed Owosso is doing as much or more than other municipalities on cyber security. Henne’s suggestion not to place a $10,000 cap on the study, since its cost is not yet known, was adopted.
Mayor Chris Eveleth’s proposal to beef up the Owosso Historical Commission’s budget to allow for such projects as power-washing Curwood Castle was not adopted. Henne said new lights on and around the castle are budgeted to be upgraded, and he doesn’t believe the structure needs power-washing.
The 2021-22 general fund budget shows revenue totaling $7.9 million and expenditures totaling $8.7 million, leaving a deficit of $822,00 to be paid from the city’s fund balance.
Overall, including dedicated funds such as water and sewer, total city expenditures are expected to be about $29 million. Total general operation mills, including solid waste recycling and transportation mills, are set at 13.9948 plus 2.56 mills for debt.
Projects the city plans to finance this fiscal year include a retaining wall next to the Shiawassee River near city hall, a new police car and body cameras for Owosso Public Safety officers and an upgrade of information technology.
The budget includes applying $500,000 from the city’s fund balance to the Municipal Employee Retirement System (MERS) to shore up employee retirement and benefit costs.
On Monday, council approved making the additional payment to MERS. Henne said he hoped to make the same extra payment next year, adding he would like to see an increase in the city’s 80.2 percent funding of MERS.
The new budget forecasts $50,000 in marijuana licensing revenue, more than double the previous year. The city expects to receive $84,000 in marijuana tax revenue sharing.
