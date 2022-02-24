OWOSSO — Though a minor thaw over the past couple of days has made short work of most area snow deposits, freezing temperatures don’t figure to exit the forecast for some time to come, something the Shiawassee County branch of Capital Area Community Services wishes to remind residents of ahead of the organization’s 32nd annual “Walk for Warmth” Saturday.
The walk is part of “a statewide effort to raise public awareness of people experiencing heat-related emergencies.” It serves as a visible rallying point for contributions from individuals, businesses, civic organizations, clubs and churches, which may be collected on the day of the event, or submitted in advance.
Funds raised in connection with the Shiawassee County walk are used exclusively within the county and are not disbursed to any other CACS branches. The money is used exclusively to help defray the costs of in-home heating for limited-income families or individuals, whether those costs come in the form of Consumer’s Energy bills or in the purchase of propane or fuel oil.
Last year’s county walk raised $9,765. The organization feels that this year’s walk is especially important, with many feeling the pinch from higher-than-average inflation.
Registration begins at 9 a.m. at the Shiawassee County Council on Aging at 300 N. Washington St. in Owosso, and gets going in earnest at 9:30 a.m.
The walk covers 3 miles. Past walks have followed a route of north on Washington, east on North St., south on Gould St. and west on Mason St., winding up back at the Council on Aging building.
Those wishing to make donations, but are unable to attend the walk may do so via mail, sending them to the CACS, Shiawassee County Access Center at 1845 Corunna Ave. in Owosso, 48867.
Anyone with questions about the walk, or the services that Shiawassee CACS provides, may call their office at (989) 723-3115.
